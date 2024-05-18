Huawei launches smart watch ‘inspired by rocket engines’

18 May, 2024, 08:15 am
Huawei launches smart watch 'inspired by rocket engines'

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Huawei has recently unveiled the latest addition to its smartwatch lineup, the Huawei Watch 4 Pro Space Exploration Edition.

This smartwatch comes with a unique two-toned red and black bezel, reminiscent of the colours seen in rockets and spaceships. This design element pays homage to the spirit of space exploration and sets it apart from other smartwatches on the market.

One of the standout features of this special edition watch is its eSIM functionality, which allows users to make calls and send texts directly from their wrist, without needing to rely on a smartphone. This feature brings added convenience and independence to users, especially during outdoor adventures or workouts.

The Huawei Watch 4 Pro Space Exploration Edition also comes equipped with Ultra-Wideband (UWB) connectivity, enhancing location tracking and data transfer over short distances. This ensures users stay connected and informed, even in remote areas or crowded environments.

In terms of core features, the smartwatch boasts a large and vibrant 1.5-inch AMOLED display, perfect for viewing notifications and fitness data at a glance. Its durability is also ensured with a water resistance rating of 5 ATM, which means the timepiece can withstand water pressure up to a depth of 50 metres before it suffers water damage.

Battery life is another area where this smartwatch stands out. Users can get 21 days of usage on a single charge out of it through the ultra battery saving mode.

While an official release date is yet to be confirmed, reports suggest that a global variant of the Huawei Watch 4 Pro Space Exploration Edition will be out soon.

