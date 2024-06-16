4 tour packages for the Eid holiday season

Reward yourselves on a successful Ramadan and give yourselves a tour to reinvigorate your soul and satiate your wanderlust. TBS has rounded up all the travel info you need so you can get some foreign respite and be back in time for work.

Nepal: Kathmandu - Pokhara - Nagarkot

Amazing Tours BD provides a guided tour of the best parts of Nepal. The package is a balanced mix of guided and self-directed activities. You get to hit all the touristy hubs of interest and also gives you enough free time to go off and do your own thing.

The guided parts include sightseeing places such as boating, rivers, and mountains, and lunch with a fantastic view of the mountains.

The flight time is a measly one hour and visa arrangements happen after you reach your destination. Nepal is just one of those places that remains unmolested by the urban world and Dhakaias especially could do with some better air quality for a couple of days.

Duration: 5 nights, 6 days

Price:

For Adults: Tk46,500/person

For child: Tk34,650/ person (Shared bed with parents)

Included With:

Hotel accommodation (3* Hotel & Twin Basis)

Airport pickup – Hotel- Airport dropoff

Daily buffet breakfast at the hotel

Boat ride in Phewa Lake.

Daily lunch & dinner at restaurant

Dhaka to Kathmandu to Dhaka Return Air Tickets

English speaking driver cum guide service

Sightseeing at Pokhara (View of Trishuli rivers and mountains, Davis Fall, Guptshowr Cave, Mountaineering Museum)

Half-day sightseeing at Kathmandu (Swayambhunath, Darbar Square, King's Way)

Bhaktapur sightseeing on the way to Nagarkot

Istanbul, Turkey

If you want to continue your religious observance outside of Ramadan then you can do no better than going to Turkey, one of the great Islamic capitals of the world.

Also by Amazing Tours Bd, this package is for a family tour that lasts 3 nights and 4 days and can accommodate families of varying sizes. You'll have the opportunity to visit stunning mosques such as the Blue Mosque, experience the spiritual ambience of Istanbul, and immerse yourself in the rich Islamic heritage that permeates the city.

While the package takes you to all the major sights around Istanbul you can very easily get off the beaten path and explore the hidden gems of the city yourself.

Duration: 3 nights, 4 days

Price:

For Adults: Tk119,999/ person

For Child: Tk105,000/ person (Shared bed with parents)

Package Breakdown:

Return air ticket with all travel tax

Hotel accommodation (3* Hotel & Twin Basis)

Airport pickup – Hotel- Airport dropoff

Daily buffet breakfast at hotel

Istanbul city tour (Topkapi Palace, Blue Mosque, Hippodrome, Obelisk of Theodosius, Column of Constantine, Grand Bazaar)

Istanbul Bosphorus Cruise (Spice Bazaar, Dolabahce Palace, Rumeli Fortress, Beylerbeyi Palace, Bosphorus Bridge, Camlica Hill)

Shopping tour after the Cruise

Experience the traditional silk weaving skills of Turkish women at the carpet weaving course provided by the Ministry of National Education.

English speaking guide service

However, you need to keep in mind that the Visa Fee, Domestic Air Ticket, Lunch & Dinner is excluded from the package.

UAE, Dubai

Dragon Holidays BD offers a 5-day and 4-night tour package of Dubai that has you covered from all angles. Due to Dubai's recent focus on boosting its tourism metrics, securing a visa is now easier than ever, all you need are a couple of passport photos and photocopies of a valid passport.

You and your family can be on your way in no time and enjoy the biggest shopping capital of the world. The highlights of the guided tour include an opulent cruise, a rugged desert safari, and a shopping spree at the Burj Khalifa.

Duration: 4 nights, 5 days

Price: Tk96500/ adult

Package Breakdown:

Round-trip international & domestic flights

4 Nights accommodation in city centre hotels

Everyday buffet breakfast

Dubai half-day morning or evening city tour with a professional tour guide

Dubai Dhow Dinner Cruise with Buffet Dinner

Traditional Tanoura Show

Dubai full-day Desert Safari with professional guide, BBQ buffet dinner,

Miracle Garden

Global village

Return airport transfer in AC vehicle

Meet & greet at the airport

Professional driver/tour guide

Tax & service charge

However, Visa Fees, personal expenses, and any other services that are not mentioned are not included in the package

Kaani Palm Beach Resort and Paradise Island, Maldives

This last tour package is for those people who don't like sticking to an itinerary and prefer self-direction during their leisure time. If you are craving that summer vacation vibe on a scenic beach somewhere, Go Zayaan offers a four-day getaway to the Maldives is the best choice you can make.

The only caveat is that the Maldives still has sporadic Covid-19 testing which has to be paid for, out of pocket and may run you anywhere between $75 - $120 per person.

Duration: 4 days

Price: Tk92,000/ person

Package Breakdown:

Arrival assistance by their representative from Velana International Airport

Full board meal plan

Roundway transfer using a speed boat

2-night accommodation in Kaani Palm Beach

1-night accommodation on Paradise Island

Water activities: snorkelling, diving, and beachfront dining

Unwind with the available spa sessions

Box

Amazing Tours BD inquiry:

Phone: 01975464084

Email: [email protected]

Go Zayaan Travel Inquiry:

Phone: +880 09678332211

Email: [email protected]

Dragon Holidays Travel Inquiry:

Phone: +8801707722199