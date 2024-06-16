Eid recipes: Lamb and almond korma, mutton boti curry and pistachio mafroukeh

Photo: Collected

This Eid try something unique with these three recipes.

Lamb and almond korma

Ingredients:

1 Kg lamb shoulder cuts

1 cup onion

3 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

2 cup yogurt

1 cup almonds (skin removed), blanched

1 Cinnamon stick

2 Black cardamom

3 Green cardamom

1 tsp cumin powder

1 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp turmeric powder

2 tsp red chilli powder

salt

4 tbsp ghee

3 cups water

Instructions:

Heat ghee in a heavy-bottomed pan, fry the onions in the ghee till they are golden. Remove onions from the oil. Add the lamb pieces to the ghee and fry them until golden in colour; add the ginger garlic paste and stir fry for 2-3 minutes. Make a smooth paste of yoghurt and ½ cup of blanched almonds. Add this paste to the lamb and stir it till the oil separates. Add the fried onions to the lamb. Reduce the heat, and add water. Cover the pan and let the lamb simmer for an hour or till tender. Cut the remaining blanched almonds into small pieces and add them to the korma.

Mutton boti curry

Photo: Collected

Ingredients:

½ cup cooking oil

2 bay leaves

2 cinnamon sticks

2 ½ cups onion

1 kg mutton

2 tbsp garlic paste

1 ½ tbsp ginger paste

2 tsp Kashmiri red chilli

¾ tsp turmeric

2 tsp salt

3 tomatoes

2 cups hot water

1 ¼ tsp garam masala

1 tbsp jaggery

3 tbsp white vinegar

1 tsp pepper

½ tsp roasted cumin

Instructions:

Pour half a cup of cooking oil into a large pot and add bay leaves and cinnamon sticks. Saute for about 30 seconds, then add chopped onions and sauté until brown on medium-high heat. Next, add mutton and sauté for 2 minutes on low heat before stirring in garlic and ginger paste. Continue to sauté for 2 minutes on low heat, then add Kashmiri red chilli, turmeric, and salt. Saute for 4 minutes on low heat, adding a splash of water if needed. Mix in chopped tomatoes and continue to sauté for 15 minutes on medium heat. Pour in hot water and add garam masala, jaggery, white vinegar, and pepper. Cover with a lid and cook for another 10 to 15 minutes on low heat. Uncover and finish off with roasted cumin

Pistachio mafroukeh

Photo: Collected

Ingredients:

2 cups semolina

1 cup unsalted pistachios, finely chopped

1 cup sugar

1 cup water

1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Powdered sugar for dusting (optional)

Instructions:

Combine chopped pistachios and sugar. Set aside. Boil water and sugar to make a syrup. Mix semolina with melted butter. Gradually add syrup to semolina until crumbly. Spread half in a greased dish, top with pistachio mixture, then remaining semolina. Bake at 180°C (350°F) for 25-30 mins. Cool, cut, and serve, dusted with powdered sugar. Enjoy