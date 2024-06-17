Eid tourism bookings dip, hotel owners blame inflation

Tourism industry leaders report that advance bookings for hotels and motels have dropped to 30%-35% this year, compared to 60%-65% in previous years before the Eid holidays.

They attribute the decline to rising inflation, which has forced people to cut back on travel expenses in order to manage their daily living costs.

However, they are hopeful that a favourable climate will encourage people to visit tourist destinations directly after Eid.

Abul Qasem Sikder, president of the Cox's Bazar Hotel-Motel Guest House Owners' Association, said advance accommodation bookings in Cox's Bazar are lower this year compared to the previous year.

"We have received 33%-35% advance bookings, whereas it is usually 60-65% during this time," he said, adding that Cox's Bazar has 500 hotels, motels, and resorts with over 20,000 rooms, accommodating 75,000-80,000 guests per day.

Sikder attributed the lower advance bookings to rising inflation, which has increased people's daily living expenses, leading them to cut back on travel expenses.

He also cited other factors, such as school exams, rising temperatures, the upazila elections, and the damage caused by Cyclone Remal as possible reasons behind low bookings.

"Despite this, we are hopeful that there will be a last-minute surge in tourists. During the Eid holidays, Cox's Bazar typically receives around 10 lakh tourists, with an average of 1,50,000 tourists per day. Many tourists visit during the day and return home at night without staying in hotels," he added.

According to Sikder, many tourism establishments are offering special discounts of 40% to 60% to attract tourists this year. They are hopeful that this will encourage more people to visit during Eid.

He also mentioned that there is an increase in inquiries for advance bookings due to the slightly cooler weather.

Selim Newaz, general secretary of the association, said that they had good business for 10 days during the last Eid-ul-Fitr. However, since then, there has been a shortage of tourists in the district, which has caused them to suffer significant losses.

"We had hoped to recover the losses during this Eid but the current booking rates are disappointing. Now we are hoping that the numbers will increase after Eid," he added.

Tourism industry insiders believe that a large number of tourists will visit tourist spots from 18 to 22 June, following Eid tomorrow.

Shiblul Azam Koreshi, former president of the Tour Operators Association, told TBS, "Even though advance bookings are around 30%-35%, there will be more tourists during Eid because of the long holiday and favourable weather."

He said that usually around 50 lakh people go on tours nationwide during Eid holidays. The most popular destinations are Cox's Bazar, Kuakata, Sundarbans, Rangamati, various areas of Sylhet such as Ratargul, Bisanakandi, Jaflong, and Tamabil, and Chattogram's Patenga beach.

Koreshi also mentioned that ship services to Saint Martin's Island are currently suspended and that there are no tourists there. The services may resume at the end of September.

Tapu Singh, supervisor of the Ramadan Front hotel in Cox's Bazar, said that the hotel has already received 70% advance bookings. The hotel is preparing to offer discounts of up to 60% through various combo packages around Eid-ul-Adha.

Regarding tourist security, Additional Deputy Inspector General of Tourist Police Cox's Bazar Zone Appel Mahmud said that law enforcement has been preparing to ensure the safety of tourists during the Eid-ul-Adha holidays.

"A four-tier security system has been put in place on their behalf. Even if fewer tourists come, their uninterrupted security system will remain strong," he said.

He added that the police will coordinate with the district administration to strengthen tourist security and prevent occasional unwanted incidents, including theft and snatching.

Meanwhile, Kuakata, another popular tourist spot, has over 150 hotels and motels according to Motaleb Sharif, general secretary of Kuakata Hotel-Motel Owners Association.

"People here have yet to recover from the damage caused by Cyclone Remal. Kuakata is dependent on tourism. Now we can only do well if the people of the country are well," he said.

He added that the beach management committee is scheduled for a meeting on 16 June, noting that advanced bookings are low.

Sirajul Islam, general secretary of the Bandarban Hotel-Motel-Resort Owners' Association, said, "Bookings here are very low compared to earlier Eids. There are around 70 hotels in Bandarban Sadar and only 30% of the hotel rooms have been booked in advance."

According to him, advanced booking rates are usually 70%-80% during the holiday season.

"It seems that even though the travel restrictions have been lifted, there is still some fear among tourists about travelling here. However, we are hopeful that even if there are no advance bookings, many will come directly during Eid and book rooms then," he added.

Biman Bangladesh launches additional Eid flights

Biman Bangladesh Airlines is operating additional flights on domestic routes in addition to scheduled flights for the convenience of passengers on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha. As many as 20 additional flights will be operated before Eid and nine flights after Eid to various domestic destinations.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines, US-Bangla, Novoair and Air Astra operate flights on domestic routes in the country. About 150 flights operate daily on these eight routes: Dhaka, Jashore, Syedpur, Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Sylhet, Rajshahi and Barishal.

Kamrul Islam, general manager (marketing support and PR) of US-Bangla Airlines Limited, told TBS that there is booking pressure from the day after Eid in Cox's Bazar. Almost 100% of advance bookings have been made.