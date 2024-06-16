10 beef cuts you should know about

Understanding the different types of beef cuts is essential for selecting the right one for your recipe. 

Knowing the unique qualities of each cut, from sirloin to short loin, can help expand your culinary repertoire beyond traditional dishes. 

This article covers 10 different types of beef cuts to help you make informed choices.

Ribs
Ribs are one of the most popular cuts of beef, and for good reason: they are delicious. Ribs are also known as short ribs. They are cut from the rib primal — the meaty part of an animal's back that includes both sides of its spine — and sold bone-in or boneless. 

Ribs are usually cooked by braising, grilling, or barbecuing; however, they are prepared and have a lot going on flavour-wise!

Chuck
Chuck is a cut of meat from the shoulder of the cow, and it is a very popular cut in the US. Chuck comes from where the cow's neck meets its shoulder blade. It also has two different names: Boston butt or blade roast. 

The chuck has many muscles that work hard at moving its head around, resulting in a tough piece of meat (which is why most people do not want to eat it). However, there are some parts where you can find tenderness if prepared properly.

Brisket
A brisket is a cut of beef made from the cow's breast or lower chest and upper foreleg. It is the most commonly used cut meat in barbecue and is known for its rich flavour and tenderness when cooked properly.

Shank
The shank is the lower portion of the leg. It is divided into two parts: foreshank and hind shank. The foreshank is closer to the shoulder, while the hind shank is closer to the hip. 

The hind shank is usually larger than its counterpart and has more connective tissue, which makes it tougher and less tender than other cuts of beef, such as sirloin or ribeye steaks.

Short Plate
The short plate is the last section of the rib primal, which means it comes from the right side of an animal's rib cage. This cut has some excellent marbling (fat) running through it, making it incredibly flavourful and tender when cooked properly. 

Flank
The flank steak is cut from the abdominal muscles of the cow, and it is one of the leanest cuts you can buy. However, that does not mean it is tasteless. Flank steaks have a lot of flavour and work well for grilling or braising. 

Flank steak has a long grain, so if you are looking for something with more tenderness than other cuts like skirt steak or hanger steak, this might be a good choice.

Sirloin
Sirloin is a cut of beef from the hip of the cow. It is lean and has a lot of connective tissue and fat. To bring out its full flavour, sirloin is best grilled, roasted, or broiled.

Tenderloin
Tenderloin is a small, tapered muscle that lies under the backbone. It's one of the tenderest beef cuts and is considered the best cut for grilling because it has little marbling (fat). 

Tenderloin also has a high concentration of monounsaturated fatty acids and omega-3 fatty acids, which are good for your heart health.

Short Loin
The short loin is the cow's most tender and expensive part. It includes the sirloin, located between the hip and shoulder blade, and the tenderloin (also known as filet mignon), a small muscle that runs along each side of this area.

Round
Round is the most common and least expensive beef cut. It's also the most versatile, as it can be used for slow cooking, roasting, and stewing. Round cuts are also great for ground beef.

 

beef cuts / Eid-ul-Adha 2024

