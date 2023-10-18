Trudeau says Canada faces 'scary rise' in antisemitism after war in Middle East

Hamas-Israel war

Reuters
18 October, 2023, 08:30 am
Last modified: 18 October, 2023, 08:37 am

Related News

Trudeau says Canada faces 'scary rise' in antisemitism after war in Middle East

Reuters
18 October, 2023, 08:30 am
Last modified: 18 October, 2023, 08:37 am
FILE PHOTO: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes remarks during a pro-Israel rally at the Soloway Jewish Community Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada October 9, 2023. REUTERS/Blair Gable/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes remarks during a pro-Israel rally at the Soloway Jewish Community Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada October 9, 2023. REUTERS/Blair Gable/File Photo

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday cited a marked rise in antisemitism in Canada following Palestinian Islamist group Hamas' attack on Israel and Israel's subsequent deadly air strikes in Gaza.

"Since this conflict broke out, there has been a very scary rise of antisemitism here at home," Trudeau said at a conference on fighting antisemitism. Even prior to the ongoing conflict, he said, there had been a "steady rise" in antisemitism.

Trudeau listed reports of a possible hate crime at a Jewish high school in Toronto last week, fears among some of visiting synagogues due to a possibility of being attacked, and heated online rhetoric, as examples of the rising antisemitism in Canada.

Police in Toronto, Canada's largest city, said they arrested three men on Thursday after they made threats at the Community Hebrew Academy. Police have increased patrols in Jewish cultural centers and synagogues as well as Muslim mosques and other places of worship.

The Canadian prime minister also condemned Hamas and said he supported Israel's right to self-defense, while drawing a strong line between Hamas and pro-Palestinian voices.

"Hamas does not represent the Palestinian people, nor their legitimate aspirations. They do not speak for Muslim or Arab communities, and they do not represent the better futures that Palestinians or their children deserve," Trudeau said.

A Hamas October 7 rampage on southern Israeli communities left 1,300 people dead, and around 200 were taken into Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip as hostages.

Since then, Israel has bombarded Gaza where health authorities said at least 3,000 people have been killed. A hospital attack on Tuesday killed 500 Palestinians, with Israeli and Palestinian officials blaming each other.

World+Biz

Canada / Justin Trudeau / Israel-Hamas Conflict / Israel-Hamas / Palestine crisis / Israel-Palestine conflict / Antisemitism

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why choosing a lower-paying job can sometimes be a wise decision

4h | Pursuit
Some of the players came from different parts of the country and have other professions. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

‘When they see me play, they realise I’m much more than my lost limb’

7h | Panorama
Carlito's Way: Fate's fiddle on the road to redemption

Carlito's Way: Fate's fiddle on the road to redemption

1d | Features
The design has an earthy theme, with custom-designed wall textures and extensive use of wood. Photo: Courtesy

YUGEN SPA AND SALON: Letting nature reshape design

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Middle East erupts over killing more than 500 innocent people

Middle East erupts over killing more than 500 innocent people

1h | TBS World
House Building Finance Corporation to lend tk 1,300 crore

House Building Finance Corporation to lend tk 1,300 crore

3h | Corporate Talks
Why is the "Rafah Crossing" pointing as "Gaza's lifeline"?

Why is the "Rafah Crossing" pointing as "Gaza's lifeline"?

5h | TBS World
Israel's occupation of Gaza would be a big mistake: Biden

Israel's occupation of Gaza would be a big mistake: Biden

1d | TBS World