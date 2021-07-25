‘The Walking Dead’ final season trailer reveals the beginning of the end

AMC has released the thrilling trailer of the 11th and final season of 'The Walking Dead'

The trailer was premiered at the [email protected] Panel and the original series creator Robert Kirkman was present at the festival for a special Q&A with the audience, reports Wion news.

Watch the trailer here

Video of The Walking Dead | <a href="mailto:Comic-Con@Home">Comic-Con@Home</a> 2021

The makers describe the trailer as 'the beginning of the end' and include everyone's favourite characters Daryl, Carol, Maggie, Gabriel, Ezekiel, and Negan.

"If we live, we live for them. If we die, we die for them," a dialogue we heard in the trailer released.

The 11th season of the hit AMC zombie series — based on Robert Kirkman's comics — consists of 24 episodes and premieres on Aug. 22 on AMC and streaming platform AMC+.

Season 11 was originally supposed to air in 2020 but was delayed a year because of the pandemic.

The second and third batch of episodes will be released in 2022.

During the panel, series showrunner Angela Kang talked about the pandemic effects on production.

"Obviously the pandemic changed a lot of how we had to do everything, but it was really fun to do these focused, intimate episodes for [Season] 10C. Season 11, we're going to go out with a bang. We're back to our big, scopey, massive extravaganzas with lots of great character interactions between the people we love…Season 11 we kind of go in hard with some new stories and new characters. I'm really excited to share it with the audience when it's time."