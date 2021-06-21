Varun hosts virtual birthday bash for Chris Pratt, Marvel star says 'shukriya'

Glitz

Hindustan Times
21 June, 2021, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2021, 03:17 pm

Related News

Varun hosts virtual birthday bash for Chris Pratt, Marvel star says 'shukriya'

Varun Dhawan hosted a virtual birthday party for Chris Pratt, who said 'shukriya' to him for the gesture

Hindustan Times
21 June, 2021, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2021, 03:17 pm
Varun Dhawan and Chris Pratt. Photo: Collected
Varun Dhawan and Chris Pratt. Photo: Collected

Varun Dhawan hosted a virtual birthday bash for Chris Pratt, who thanked him in Hindi for the gesture. Varun and Chris have been interacting on social media ahead of the release of The Tomorrow War, a new science-fiction-action film.

On Monday, in a new video shared on the Amazon Prime Video Instagram page, Varun Dhawan presented Chris Pratt with a birthday cake. Varun asked Chris to blow out the candle virtually, which he did. "Shukriya (thank you)," the Hollywood actor said at the end of the video.

In 2017, comedian Kenny Sebastian interacted with Chris and taught him a couple of phrases in Hindi, such as 'Abbey' and 'Theek hai'.

Earlier, Varun had also expressed his love for Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson on social media. "Watched #HobbsAndShaw. It's great fun in the cinema. @TheRock really brings its. Loved the homage paid to the Samoan culture. The London chase sequence has to be the best," Varun had tweeted in 2019. The Rock responded, "Mahalo brother and glad you loved it. You're the best @HobbsAndShaw." Varun later took a screenshot of the Hollywood star's response and shared it as an Instagram story. The caption read: "Childhood dreams come true."

The Tomorrow War, directed by Chris McKay, also stars Yvonne Strahovski, JK Simmons, Betty Gilpin and Sam Richardson. The film tells the story of a squad of humans who are sent into the future to prevent a war. The film is slated for a July 2 release on Amazon Prime.

Chris Pratt / Varun Dhawan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS World: Iran's political turnover and future of the nuclear deal

TBS World: Iran's political turnover and future of the nuclear deal

1h | Videos
A business that disregards environment

A business that disregards environment

1h | Videos
TBS World: An amphibious car

TBS World: An amphibious car

1h | Videos
Lactogen is now being produced in Bangladesh

Lactogen is now being produced in Bangladesh

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Pori Moni at the press briefing. Photo: Aopurno Rubel/TBS
Glitz

Pori Moni accuses businessman of assaulting and threatening her with murder

2
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

3
Assignments to define SSC, HSC grading 
Education

Assignments to define SSC, HSC grading 

4
Businessman Nasiruddin, Omi arrested over accusation of rape and murder attempts on Pori Moni
Crime

Businessman Nasiruddin, Omi arrested over accusation of rape and murder attempts on Pori Moni

5
Representational Image
Crime

Mehjabin called 999 after killing parents, sister 

6
Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020