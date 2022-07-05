Chris Pratt hints at quitting Marvel Cinematic Universe and Guardians of the Galaxy, says ‘the franchises are over’

05 July, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2022, 04:43 pm

Chris Pratt has said in a recent interview that his days as Star Lord in the Marvel Cinematic Universe may be numbered now since ‘the franchises are over’

Chris Pratt. Photo: Collected
Chris Pratt. Photo: Collected

After Chris Hemsworth, another of Hollywood's Chrises has spoken about how their tenure at the Marvel Cinematic Universe may soon end. Chris Pratt has played Peter Quill aka Star Lord in the MCU, having appeared in the two Guardians of the Galaxy films apart from two Avengers titles. However, in a recent interview, Chris said that even though he may not want it, his role may be coming to an end soon. 

Chris will appear as Star Lord in at least two upcoming movies. He and the rest of the Guardians will feature in Thor: Love and Thunder, which is releasing this Thursday. Following this, he will be seen in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which releases in May 2023. But beyond that, the character's Marvel future is uncertain.

Speaking to Men's Health recently, Chris said, "(I) don't actually know what's gonna come next. You asked whether or not I'm cognizantly, intentionally turning a page. The page is turning. Whether I want to or not. Because the franchises are over."

The actor gave an example of American Football player Russell Wilson, who recently left Chris' favourite team and said moments of something ending are hitting him harder than usual. He said, "You want to be conscious and put a lot of effort into experiencing the moment. Like, this is going away. I want to take it in. You can't take it in any harder than just being present to it. So I'm being present. The other day, Russell Wilson, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback, he got traded to Denver. He's been with Seattle for about ten years. Which has been about the duration of this (his Guardians stint). I was like, 'Wait, hold on, what happened?' The emotion around the last ten years sort of coming to an end. I was in the most embarrassing way, like, 'My quarterback leaves, so I'm gonna cry.' It's hitting me in moments like that."

Previously, Chris Hemsworth, who plays Thor in the MCU, had also hinted that Love and Thunder may be his final film. Marvel Studios has been steadily introducing newer and younger heroes to take over the franchise over the last few years, and many insiders have felt it means the older more established stars may be on their way out gradually.

 

