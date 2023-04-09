Super Mario Bros powering up to biggest ever animated global opening

TBS Report
09 April, 2023, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 09 April, 2023, 02:45 pm

The Super Mario Bros. Movie poster. Photo: Collected
The Super Mario Bros. Movie poster. Photo: Collected

'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' continues to exceed its opening projections. Released Wednesday, the film has already earned $137 million in ticket sales in the US. It is still on track for a $195 million opening in North America over the five-day Easter weekend frame, that's way ahead of the $150 million projections that were being reported at the start of the week.

The film now looks to leap to a $368 million global debut, which will give it the biggest ever opening for an animated film. The current record is held by 'Frozen II'; it earned $358 million over a traditional three-day window.

Super Mario Bros. has a 44% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but it seems to be a bigger hit with audiences. The film notched an 'A' grade through research firm CinemaScore, indicating resounding approval from the first round of ticket buyers.The animated adventure has landed well with fans of the video games and family audiences as well.

Super Mario Bros. stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach and Jack Black as Bowser.

