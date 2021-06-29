Vanessa Kirby to star with Hugh Jackman in Oscar winner The Father's follow up

The story centres around a man trying to be a better father but his son's condition sets the family on a dangerous course

Vanessa Kirby. Photo: Collected
Vanessa Kirby. Photo: Collected

Actor Vanessa Kirby has been tapped to play a pivotal role in The Son, filmmaker Florian Zeller's follow up to his feature directorial debut The Father.

According to Variety, the movie also features Hollywood stars Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern.

Like The Father, The Son has been adapted by Florian and Christopher Hampton, from Florian's critically-acclaimed stage play. The duo recently won the best adapted screenplay Oscar.

The Son centres on Peter (Hugh) as his busy life with new partner Emma (Vanessa Kirby) and their baby is thrown into disarray when his ex-wife Kate (Laura) turns up with their teenage son, Nicholas.

"The young man is troubled, distant and angry, playing truant from school for months. Peter strives to be a better father, searching to help his son with those intimate and instinctive moments of family happiness. But the weight of Nicholas' condition sets the family on a dangerous course," the plotline reads.

Iain Canning and Emile Sherman are producing the movie along with Joanna Laurie of See-Saw Films and Christophe Spadone. Florian is also producing.

Shooting will start in coming weeks

