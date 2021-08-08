‘Tungi Parar Miya Bhai’ to be screened in Delhi today

"Tungi Parar Miya Bhai", a film made on the childhood, adolescence and youth about the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, will be screened today in Delhi.

To celebrate the 91st birthday of Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, Bangladesh High Commissioner, along with Delhi High Commission, has arranged a special discussion after which the movie will be screened at 8.30 pm local time.

Made under the banner of Shapla Media and directed by acclaimed director Selim Khan. The screenplay of the movie is written by Shamim Ahamed Roni.

The movie stars popular actor Shanto Khan as Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, while actress Prarthana Fardin Dighi does the role of Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib. The movie was released this year after being stuck in the censor board for a long time.

"Tungi Parar Miya Bhai" is available for streaming in Cinebuzz app. Education Ministry has ordered the movie to be screened in secondary and higher secondary classes to teach the students the values and teaching of the great leader of Bangladesh.

