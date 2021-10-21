Tollywood actor Bonny to continue shoot in Bangladesh amid communal violence

TBS Report
21 October, 2021, 09:30 am
Last modified: 21 October, 2021, 10:48 am

Bonny reached Dhaka on Sunday to shoot for the film, being directed by Bojlur Rashed Chowdhury

Photo/ Courtesy
Photo/ Courtesy

With communal tensions in Bangladesh shimmering amid the Durga Puja attacks, the popular Tollywood actor Bonny Sengupta has reached Dhaka to shoot for the film 'Manob Danob'. 

Bonny reached Dhaka on Sunday to shoot for the film, being directed by Bojlur Rashed Chowdhury. 

Debutant Rashida Jahan Shaluk will be seen opposite Bonny. 

The schedule was finalised even before Durga Puja. 

So, nobody knew this violence will happen during Durga Puja.

After reaching Dhaka, Bonny went straight to the location in Chandpur, reports Times of India. 

While fans are asking about the security arrangements there, the popular actor assures they are safe and no need to worry. 

"We are shooting under tight security. Also, there's no tension here as of now. The location is also close to the local police station. So, we are continuing our shoot as per schedule. There's no security issue. I still have 13 days schedule left. As soon as the shoot is wrapped up I will return to Kolkata," shared the actor through WhatsApp as we reached out to him.

Meanwhile, Bonny is happy to see the response his Puja release 'FIR' has received. 

The crime thriller, directed by Joydep Mukherjee, also stars Ankush, Ritabhari Chakraborty, Falaque Rashid Roy, Priyanka Bhattacharjee, and others in key roles.
 

