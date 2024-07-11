I have never taken the BCS exam; he was not my mother's driver: Tahsan

Singer Tahsan. Photo: Collected
Singer Tahsan. Photo: Collected

In response to discussions on social media, popular singer Tahsan has said he has never taken the BCS (Bangladesh Civil Service) examination. 

He further clarified that Syed Abed Ali, who is under scrutiny for a question paper leak incident, was never his mother Zeenatun Nesa Tahmida Begum's driver, according to local media reports. 

Tahsan later told Prothom Alo, "This is fake news and people are already protesting against it."

Professor Zeenatun Nesa Tahmida Begum served as the chairman of the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) from May 2002 to May 2007. Syed Abed Ali, on the other hand, was a driver for the PSC from 1997 to 2014.

Earlier, rumours circulating, particularly on Facebook, claimed that Tahsan had ranked first in the Foreign Service cadre in the 24th BCS exam when his mother, Dr Zeenatun Nesa Tahmida Begum, was the (Bangladesh Public Service Commission) PSC chairman.

The rumour got more traction as it came at the time of question leaks in the Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) exams and 30 other recruitment exams over the past 12 years, leading to the arrest of 17 individuals, including three officers of PSC and former chauffeur Syed Abed Ali. 

Despite being a chauffeur, Abed Ali, a resident of Dasar Upazila in Madaripur district, allegedly amassed a fortune worth millions, according to various media reports.

Social media posts further claimed that the infamous driver was Dr Zeenatun Nesa Tahmida Begum's chauffeur during her term as PSC chair.

