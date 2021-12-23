Sonia Bashir Kabir shares Her Victory Story

Sonia Bashir Kabir is the founder and the Managing Director of SBK Tech Ventures. Previously was the Managing Director of Microsoft Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar, and Laos for five years.

"Culture eats strategy for breakfast - that's one of the first learning I received after coming to Bangladesh from Silicon Valley," said Sonia Bashir Kabir, when she was asked about a challenge she was able to overcome. "After coming to Bangladesh, I had to re-learn a lot of things, and adapt to the business environment here. To overcome, you must accept the culture and learn from the people around you."

Just like her, a lot of women leaders have overcome challenges to achieve their dreams.

We are celebrating 50 years of independence by taking inspiration from the women around us. They have stories of resilience and determination, of women who broke free of personal and societal shackles. These are the stories of overcoming crippling odds. These are her victory stories. Dabur partnered with The Business Standard to highlight such tales of inspiration. Five stop entries will be selected to represent the women who have achieved the most against the odds.

