Second trailer for Uncharted gives Sully his iconic moustache

The second trailer for 'Uncharted', Sony's cinematic adaption of the acclaimed PlayStation franchise, has landed, giving fans the first look at Victor Sullivan (aka Sully, played in the film by Mark Wahlberg) with his classic moustache.

The film itself will hit UK cinemas on 11 February, 14 years after Sony first teased its existence.

The new trailer gives us a better look at the hot-and-cold friendship between Sully and his protégé, Nathan Drake (played by Tom Holland), as they endeavour to pull off an epic heist, '500 years in the making'.

The film was directed by Ruben Fleischer. Starring alongside Holland and Wahlberg will be Sophia Ali as Nathan Drake's love interest, Chloe Frazer, Tati Gabrielle as Braddock and Antonio Banderas as a villainous treasure hunter.

The adaptation comes after a troubled production cycle, with a revolving door of directors stemming back to 2010.

David O'Russell was originally signed to direct the film before departing in 2011, with names like Neil Burger, Seth Gordon, Shawn Levy, Dan Trachtenberg and Travis Knight subsequently joining and leaving the project.

Developed by Naughty Dog, the Uncharted video game series consists of four mainline titles, concluding with 'A Thief's End; in 2016.