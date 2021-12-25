Second trailer for Uncharted gives Sully his iconic moustache

Glitz

TBS Report
25 December, 2021, 10:45 am
Last modified: 25 December, 2021, 10:47 am

Related News

Second trailer for Uncharted gives Sully his iconic moustache

The new trailer gives us a better look at the hot-and-cold friendship between Sully and his protégé, Nathan Drake (played by Tom Holland), as they endeavour to pull off an epic heist, ‘500 years in the making’

TBS Report
25 December, 2021, 10:45 am
Last modified: 25 December, 2021, 10:47 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The second trailer for 'Uncharted', Sony's cinematic adaption of the acclaimed PlayStation franchise, has landed, giving fans the first look at Victor Sullivan (aka Sully, played in the film by Mark Wahlberg) with his classic moustache.

The film itself will hit UK cinemas on 11 February, 14 years after Sony first teased its existence. 

The new trailer gives us a better look at the hot-and-cold friendship between Sully and his protégé, Nathan Drake (played by Tom Holland), as they endeavour to pull off an epic heist, '500 years in the making'. 

The film was directed by Ruben Fleischer. Starring alongside Holland and Wahlberg will be Sophia Ali as Nathan Drake's love interest, Chloe Frazer, Tati Gabrielle as Braddock and Antonio Banderas as a villainous treasure hunter.

The adaptation comes after a troubled production cycle, with a revolving door of directors stemming back to 2010. 

David O'Russell was originally signed to direct the film before departing in 2011, with names like Neil Burger, Seth Gordon, Shawn Levy, Dan Trachtenberg and Travis Knight subsequently joining and leaving the project.

Developed by Naughty Dog, the Uncharted video game series consists of four mainline titles, concluding with 'A Thief's End; in 2016. 

Uncharted / trailer

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bar-headed Geese in shallow water. Photo: Courtesy

Bar-headed goose: Lease of geese-grazing land in Bangladesh and geese-egg omelette in Tibet!

16m | Panorama
2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

1h | Wheels
There is more energy this Christmas and the church is preparing to host around 2,000 people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

The Father and a church: Life behind Holy Rosary Church gates

1h | Panorama
Photo : Ami Vitale

100 photographers come together to support conservation

1d | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

Fire on a moving launch in Jhalakati

Fire on a moving launch in Jhalakati

20h | Videos
Mr Absar | Episode- 2

Mr Absar | Episode- 2

23h | Videos
Ruins shelter Syria’s displaced children

Ruins shelter Syria’s displaced children

23h | Videos
Luxury Bay One cruise resumes operations on Ctg St. Martin route

Luxury Bay One cruise resumes operations on Ctg St. Martin route

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

3
Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them
South Asia

Rise of the Apes!

4
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

5
Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US
RMG

Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US

6
Shafqat Islam, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Welcome. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

From NewsCred to Welcome: The journey of a Bangladeshi company becoming a global one