Sidharth Shukla lived life king size

12 December, 2021, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2021, 02:02 pm

Late actor Sidharth Shukla would have turned 41 today

Siddharth Shukla. Photo: Collected
Late actor Sidharth Shukla would have turned 41 today. It's been around three months since Shukla left us for the heavenly abode; however, the memories that he has left us with still lingers.

A myriad of actors from the Indian Television remembered the actor on his birthday. 

Arti Singh

Arti Singh. Photo: Collected
He was a one-man army and a fun guy. He was always a happy soul and that I still cherish about him. We were good friends, but I couldn't stay in touch with him. It still feels like a bad dream. I hope his friends and family find the strength today.

Vivan Bhathena

Vivian Bhatena with Siddharth Shukla and Sana. Photo: Collected
Sid was one of the most defiant naughty people I knew. He was not a follower. He was mad, fun, and would always find ways to get into trouble. He missed his flight on our way to Argentina because he was too busy shopping at the airport in Dubai. He would stay out all night before a stunt; he would eat all the wrong junk food and remain fit.

Abhinav Shukla

Abhinav Shukla. Photo: Collected
He was a quirky, go-getter guy. We started our careers together in 2004 in a pageant. I remember we all had to prepare our introductions for the pageant and he said something like 'Live life like it's your last because one day you'll be right'. He indeed lived his life king size.

Shefali Jariwala

Shefali Jariwala. Photo: Collected
He was sarcastic to a point when you wouldn't know if he was pulling your leg or complimenting you. He was never a party pooper. I remember 20 years ago, in chilling December, he rode his bike from town to Lokhandwala to meet me. His hands were numb. He had a bottle of champagne and he said you don't need to chill it, as it was chilling.

