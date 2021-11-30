Short film 'Lottery' hits Chorki

TBS Report
30 November, 2021, 11:45 am
Last modified: 30 November, 2021, 11:53 am

Lottery. Photo: Courtesy
Lottery. Photo: Courtesy

Short film "Lottery" has premiered on Chorki on 29 November 8pm.

Audiences all over the world can stream "Lottery" for free on Chorki.

Produced by KM Kanak, the short film shows the story of two friends who face an unexpected turn of events after purchasing a lottery ticket.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The cast of the film includes Iqbal Hossain, Redwan Chowdhury Shanto, and Souvik among others.

The short film garnered praise in the international arena including an outstanding achievement award at the 44th Calcutta International Cult Film Festival.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

 

