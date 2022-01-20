Sharmila Chatterjee’s Rabindra Sangeet music video inaugurated

Noted singer and lawyer Sharmila Chatterjee's second music video featuring popular Rabindra Sangeet "Dariye Acho tumi amar gaaner opare" has been inaugurated on 18 January at a restaurant in the capital.

Sharmila has dedicated the song to the doctors who are risking their lives to serve the people amidst Covid 19.

The music video was inaugurated by Dr Gabinda Chandra Ray.

Alongside singing, Sharmila has acted on the music video along with her husband Shamol Kumar Mukerji.