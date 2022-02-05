The last song composed by singer Prithwi Raj released

Young singer-songwriter Prithwi Raj died on 15 December, 2019 due to cardiac arrest.

Two years after his death, his composed Rabindra Sangeet "Gaan Hridoyer Ekul Okul" was released on Friday (4 February).

The song, voiced by singer Jane Ishrat, has been featured in Anjan Aich's movie "Agamikal."

Video of Ridoyer Ekul Okul | Agamikal | Bangla Movie Song 2022 | Emon | Suchona Azad | Pritwi Raj

Prithwi had finished composing the song before his death.

Emon and Suchana Azad have performed for the music video of this song. The song was released on the YouTube channel of "Tiger Media" and on the Facebook page of Tutul Chowdhury at 6pm on Friday.

The film "Agamikal" is going to be released on 4 March, this year.