Rabindra Sangeet singer Swapan Gupta passes away

Swapan Gupta, the Rabindra Sangeet singer passed away on Monday morning after battling liver cancer for a long time. He was 75.

He was also diagnosed with Leukemia.

The singer was conferred the 'Sangeet Maha Samman' award by the Indian state government in 2015.

Performances on songs like "Amay Thakte De Na Apon Mone" and "Lukale Bolei Kunje Bahir Kotha" made Swapan Gupta a popular name.

Despite being visually impaired, Swapan released his first song in 1968 under the guidance of Maya Sen.

Swapan's life changed as he met Debabrati Biswas, also known as George Biswas. He was a renowned Rabindra Sangeet singer in Kokata.

During the Saraswati Puja event in 1965, Swapan was asked to sing Rabindra Sangeet until Debabrati Biswas arrived on stage.

Debabrati walked in amidst Swapan's performance and was highly impressed by his vocals.

As Swapan sang "Akash Bhora Tara" with his euphoric voice, Debabrati became so overwhelmed that he offered Swapan to become his student.

The singer took lessons from Debabrati for 10 long years.