'Rick and Morty' Halloween short coming next month

03 October, 2021, 11:00 am
Last modified: 03 October, 2021, 11:06 am

'Rick and Morty' Halloween short coming next month

The special is expected to premiere on 10 October

03 October, 2021, 11:00 am
Last modified: 03 October, 2021, 11:06 am
Rick and Morty in spaceship
Rick and Morty in spaceship

Rick and Morty is hot off its fifth season and it will be a while before we see our favorite dimension-hopping pair on their next big adventure, but the creators have something special planned for October. 

Adult Swim will air an all-new Halloween special for their mega-hit series 'The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara' on 10 October and will re-air the special during Toonami's late-night block on 16 October.

The Halloween special will reportedly be a horror anime short based on elements of Japanese culture. 

The synopsis out of Adult Swim Canada gives a glimpse of this latest adventure, saying "Rick plans to build the ultimate AI toaster; Things take a strange turn when he and Morty are forced to travel to Akihabara for spare parts." 

This is not the first time Rick and Morty has paid homage to anime in between regular episodes. 

'Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)' took elements from Voltron and Evangelion in a bizarre commentary on Japanese animation directed by Tower of God's Takashi Sano. 
 

