Nurul Alam Atik’s ‘Lal Moroger Jhuti’ trailer out now

The trailer of Producer Nurul Alam Atik's second film 'Lal Moroger Jhuti' has been released on Thursday (25 November).

Earlier, an animated teaser of the government-funded film was released on 20 November.

Rashid Sharif Shoaib has directed the 2 minute-long trailer.

Shoaib said, "We are presenting the movie on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of independence. It's a pleasure. And after 11 years, I will watch Atiq Bhai's movie on the big screen. I personally am not in favor of saying everything in the movie trailer. So the trailer was made that way. Since I have a long journey with Atiq Bhai with the movie, I sat on the panel. That's how the trailer was made."

Pandulipi Karkhana, a broadcasting and media production company, received grant from the government to produce the film in 2014-15. They began shooting in 2016.

The film tells the tale of people who dreamed of an independent Bangladesh. The release date of the liberation war-themed film, 10 December, has been fixed to pay tribute to 50 years of Bangladesh's independence, says a post by the official Facebook page of Pandulipi Karkhana.

On 7 November, the film, which depicts raw, grotesque and brutal affairs of war, received clearance from the censor board.

The cast includes Laila Hasan, Ahmed Rubel, Ashna Habib Bhabna, Ashok Bepari, Ashish Khandaker, Jayaraj, Shilpi Sarkar, Elora Gowhar, Jyotika Jyoti, Dilruba Doel, Swagata, Shahjahan Samrat, Deepak Sumon, Khalilur Rahman.

The film also features ordinary people – of Kushtia, Tangail and Gauripur areas – Munir, Saikat, Jubayer, Ashek-Mashek, Matiul Alam, Hasimun.

The liberation-war motion picture is produced by Matia Banu Shuku, shot by Sumon Sarkar, Kashef Shahbazi, Mazaharul Islam, edited by Samir Ahmed and Sukant Majumder, composed by Rashid Sharif Shoaib and Wadud Raini, with costume designer Sharmin Nahar Lucky, and makeup artists Afroza and Farooq, Farhad Reza Milon.