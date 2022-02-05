Nipun made artistes’ association gen secy, Zayed loses candidacy 

Glitz

TBS Report
05 February, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2022, 07:22 pm

Related News

Nipun made artistes’ association gen secy, Zayed loses candidacy 

TBS Report
05 February, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2022, 07:22 pm
Nipun. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Nipun. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Actor Nipun Akter has been declared the new general secretary of the Bangladesh Film Artistes' Association by its appellate board. 

Meanwhile, the candidacy of previously serving general secretary actor Zayed Khan has been revoked by the board. 

Bangladesh Film Artistes' Association Appellate Board Chairman Sohanur Rahman Sohan made the announcements Saturday (5 February) afternoon at Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC). 

Sohan was instructed by the Social Welfare Ministry to hold the meeting following the appeal submitted by Nipun. 

A demonstration against the recently elected general secretary Zayed Khan was also observed prior to the meeting by a group of film artists. 

"I had made Several complaints in writing to the Chairman of the Appellate Board of the (Artiste's Association) Election Commission. But they did nothing about the allegations," Nipun said adding that she later had complained to the appellate board against Zayed. 

However, the actor did not disclose the exact allegations against Zayed to the media or the association. 

Veteran actor Ilias Kanchan was elected as the president of the Bangladesh Film Artistes' Association in the election on 28 January.

Actor Zayed Khan, on the other hand, was re-elected as the general secretary.

Top News

Actor Nipun Akter / Zayed Khan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

5 things to check before you ride

5 things to check before you ride

9h | Wheels
Be your own saviour. Photo: Farhana Fara

Unravelling the puzzle

10h | In Focus
No more SUV, confirms Aston Martin’s CEO

No more SUV, confirms Aston Martin’s CEO

7h | Wheels
Photos: Enam Ul Haque

Purple Sunbird: Petite, pretty and gifted to live in a crowded land

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Flowers arrive a month early in UK, study finds

Flowers arrive a month early in UK, study finds

1h | Videos
China joins Russia in opposing Nato expansion

China joins Russia in opposing Nato expansion

4h | Videos
Panda's Predicts in winter Olympic

Panda's Predicts in winter Olympic

4h | Videos
Wordle could be played for free

Wordle could be played for free

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 

3
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'

4
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks

5
Photo: Courtesy
World+Biz

World’s largest artwork marks 'Year of the Tiger'

6
Picture: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin/TBS
Supplement

Chattogram becoming a business hub of South Asia