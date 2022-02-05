Nipun made artistes’ association gen secy, Zayed loses candidacy 

Actor Nipun Akter has been declared the new general secretary of the Bangladesh Film Artistes' Association by its appellate board.

Meanwhile, the candidacy of previously serving general secretary actor Zayed Khan has been revoked by the board.

Bangladesh Film Artistes' Association Appellate Board Chairman Sohanur Rahman Sohan made the announcements Saturday (5 February) afternoon at Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC).

Sohan was instructed by the Social Welfare Ministry to hold the meeting following the appeal submitted by Nipun.

A demonstration against the recently elected general secretary Zayed Khan was also observed prior to the meeting by a group of film artists.

"I had made Several complaints in writing to the Chairman of the Appellate Board of the (Artiste's Association) Election Commission. But they did nothing about the allegations," Nipun said adding that she later had complained to the appellate board against Zayed.

However, the actor did not disclose the exact allegations against Zayed to the media or the association.

Veteran actor Ilias Kanchan was elected as the president of the Bangladesh Film Artistes' Association in the election on 28 January.

Actor Zayed Khan, on the other hand, was re-elected as the general secretary.