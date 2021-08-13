Model Mou denied bail

Glitz

TBS Report
13 August, 2021, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2021, 06:00 pm

A Dhaka court on Friday denied the bail petition of model Mou Akter and sent her to jail in a case filed under the Narcotics Control Act.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Hakim Abu Sayeed passed the order as she was produced before the court after conclusion of her two-day remand.

She was placed on a two-day remand on 10 August after completion of another 4-day remand in the case, reports Jagonews24.com.

Before that, the model was also placed on another 3-day remand for interrogation on 2 August.

On 1 August, she was arrested along with drugs including yaba, liquor and shisha during a raid of Detective Branch (DB) from Mohammadpur area. 

"The model was a member of a blackmailing ring. People from well-off families visit her house to have drugs. She used to blackmail them by capturing photos", said Harunor Rashid, a joint commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police after her arrest.

