Model Mou denied bail

A Dhaka court on Friday denied the bail petition of model Mou Akter and sent her to jail in a case filed under the Narcotics Control Act.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Hakim Abu Sayeed passed the order as she was produced before the court after conclusion of her two-day remand.

She was placed on a two-day remand on 10 August after completion of another 4-day remand in the case, reports Jagonews24.com.

Before that, the model was also placed on another 3-day remand for interrogation on 2 August.

On 1 August, she was arrested along with drugs including yaba, liquor and shisha during a raid of Detective Branch (DB) from Mohammadpur area.

"The model was a member of a blackmailing ring. People from well-off families visit her house to have drugs. She used to blackmail them by capturing photos", said Harunor Rashid, a joint commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police after her arrest.