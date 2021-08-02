Model Piasha, Mou on 3-day remand in narcotics case

Model Faria Mahabub Piasha and Mou Akter have been placed on three days remand each in two separate cases filed under the Narcotics Control Act.

Metropolitan Magistrate Md Ashek Imam granted three days remand against Piasha while Magistrate Shahidul Islam passed the remand agasint Mou.

Teams of the Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police raided Piasha and Mou's residences in the capital's Baridhara and Mohammadpur areas respectively on Sunday night.

Police arrested the duo along with drugs including yaba, liquor and shisha during the raid.

Later, Piasha was sued with Gulshan Police Station and Mou with Mohammadpur Police Station.

"The two models were members of a blackmailing ring. People from well-off families visit their houses to have drugs. They used to blackmail them by capturing photos, said Harunor Rashid, a joint commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.