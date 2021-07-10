Mithila to make Tollywood debut

Bangladeshi actor Rafiath Rashid Mithila is all set to make her Tollywood debut with Raajhorshee De's "Maya".

While Mithila is yet to officially declare her involvement in the project, director Raajhorshee De has confirmed that the actor will be indeed seen in the movie.

Asked, Mithila told The Business Standard that she can neither confirm nor deny the news right now.

Rafiath Rashid Mithila. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Mithila said, "In Kolkata, everybody maintains strict policy and professionalism regarding movies. I am told that we cannot disclose anything about the movie.

"So, I can't say everything. But, rest assured I love acting and I would love to show my talents whether in Bangladesh or Kolkata. If I could act the role with all my heart, then I will be successful as an actor."

When contacted, director Raajhorshee De told TBS that he would be able to disclose everything about the movie after 28 July.

Raajhorshee De. Photo: Courtesy

"I can't say anything right now as nothing has been finalised but I can confirm that Mithila will be a part of my movie 'Maya' for sure. You will get to know all the details after the 28th."

The movie "Maya" will be based on William Shakespeare's "Macbeth".

The film's cast also includes Gourav Chakrabarty, Rahul, Tanusree Chakraborty, Kamaleswar Mukherjee, Gourab Chatterjee, Koneenica Banerjee, Ronita Das, Devlina Kumar, Sudiptaa Chakraborty, and others.

