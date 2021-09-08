The Matrix Resurrections gets interactive teaser trailer

"The Matrix Resurrections" is worth the long wait of 18 years. Ahead of the official trailer release, "The Matrix" is going to have the fans all over again.

Fans of the sci-fi saga should check out the revamped website to find some interactive teasers which will only baffle the fans and make them curious to watch the full trailer.

On the site, netizens will be confronted with a red pill and a blue pill. Select either one of them and you will get some brief flashes of the new film, along with some important information, reports Entertainment Weekly.

On the interactive fan site, there are more than 180,000 video variations, each one featuring footage from "The Matrix Resurrections" and narration from the movie's cast.

Each time you click on the site, you will be given a choice to select either the red pill or the blue pill. The time will change as per your device's time zone.

In the forthcoming film, Keanu Reeves will reprise his character as Neo.

'The Matrix Resurrections' will premiere in theatres and on HBO Max simultaneously starting 22 December.

The fan-made website was launched on Tuesday.

Visit https://thechoiceisyours.whatisthematrix.com/ to experience the resurrection.