Lara Dutta’s unrecognizable transformation as Indira Gandhi in Bell Bottom

The makeup artist of the Akshay Kumar stared film Bell Bottom stunned audiences for the stunning transformation of Lara Dutta to Indira.

Lara Dutta's casting was confirmed in Bell Bottom long ago, but her role was not revealed; during the trailer, fans kept looking for Lara Dutta as they could not recognize her in Lara Dutta's attire.

Video of BellBottom | Official Trailer | Akshay Kumar | Vaani | Vashu, Jackky Bhagnani | Huma | Aug 19, 2021

One of the fans commented, "in the whole trailer, I was looking for Lara Dutta; after 5 days I found out Indira Gandhi's role is played by Lara."

People were showering the makeup artiste with praise for his magnificent skills. Vikram Gaikwad, the four-time national award-winning makeup artist, was the mastermind behind Lara's transformation.

Lara also is widely applauded after the trailer for picking up the calm and elegant mannerisms of former president Indira Gandhi. During an interview, Lara said, "It took me three hours in the morning before I could be on the set and one hour to take everything off. It was a long process but worth it."

