Kirron Kher resumes work after battling with blood cancer

Glitz

Hindustan Times
09 October, 2021, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 09 October, 2021, 12:58 pm

Related News

Kirron Kher resumes work after battling with blood cancer

In April, Anupam Kher had said that Kirron had been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer

Hindustan Times
09 October, 2021, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 09 October, 2021, 12:58 pm
Kirron Kher resumes work after battling with blood cancer

Actor Kirron Kher shared a picture of herself on Instagram as she returned to work after a few months' break. In April, her husband Anupam Kher had revealed that Kirron had been diagnosed with blood cancer.

Kirron, who is also a Member of Parliament in India, inaugurated a few new oxygen plants through a video call. "Today PM @narendramodi inaugurated oxygen plants all over India from PM Care funds. Chandigarh got 4. I was honoured to inaugurate 2 of them virtually. One @ GMCH 32 & another @ GMCH 48. Also was present @ PGI where HE Gov & Administrator Banwarilal Purohit inaugurated," she wrote. Kirron was seen in her living room, wearing a printed suit and sitting with her laptop in front of her.

Reacting to her post, Anupam wrote in the comments section, "Well done." Kirron's followers also wished her good luck. "Happy to see you back in action. God bless you with long healthy life," wrote one. "Glad to see your feeling better," wrote another.

In April, Anupam had said that Kirron had been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer, and was on the path to recovery. He had tweeted, "Just so that rumours don't get the better of a situation Sikandar and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before. We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors. She's always been a fighter and takes things head on."

Through the last few months, Kirron's son Sikander Kher has been keeping fans updated with news about her health. He often shares video of himself, Kirron and Anupam cracking jokes and teasing each other at their home.

In one video, Sikander thanked their well-wishers, "Sitting with the parents now. I will catch up with you all in a bit. Lots of love and thank you for all the love that you give my mother, now you saw her feet. Thank you for constantly asking about her, she should hear this because otherwise, I am not around you all when you ask, and she is here. Thank you so much, she is doing a lot better."

Anupam Kher / Kirron Kher / cancer diagnosis / Bollywood actor

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Investors jittery as input prices soar

Investors jittery as input prices soar

33m | Videos
Bangladesh: A prospective investment hub for UK

Bangladesh: A prospective investment hub for UK

1d | Videos
Mahalaya, the ceremonial invocation of Devi Durga

Mahalaya, the ceremonial invocation of Devi Durga

2d | Videos
Textile entrepreneurs to invest $2.5 billion by 2023

Textile entrepreneurs to invest $2.5 billion by 2023

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

2
E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr
Economy

E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr

3
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

4
TBS Illustration
Food

Barcode: From ashes to Chattogram’s emerging food Mughal

5
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

6
Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users
Tech

Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users