Johnny Depp working on new music with Jeff Beck

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp is currently working on a new music project with Jeff Beck.

The actor shared that he is recording material for the 'Hi Ho Silver Lining' guitarist's upcoming new album.

A source told Daily Mail, "They've been collaborating on material for Jeff's next album. It's been great for Johnny to get back to his first true love, which is music."

The source added, "Jeff has been a great friend to Johnny during a very difficult time, and being away from Hollywood has been exactly what Johnny needed."

The Daily Mail insider said that Depp, who in 2015 formed the supergroup, Hollywood Vampires, with Alice Cooper and Joe Perry, now wants to "take a step back from everything and focus on a comeback through music".

"Johnny hopes to return to films eventually. But it's music first," they added.

It comes after Depp lost his libel case against The Sun last year. The actor had been suing News Group Newspapers (NGN) and The Sun's executive editor Dan Wootton over an April 2018 article which referred to him as a "wife beater". This is in relation to allegations from ex-wife Amber Heard, claims that Depp has strongly denied.