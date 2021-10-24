'Ityadi' new episode filmed in Sonargaon

Keeping the tradition of sporting historical places intact, the latest episode of the popular magazine show "Ityadi" was filmed in Sonargaon in Narayanganj on 14 October.

The forthcoming episode has been shot in front of "Baro Sardar Bari", the historical residence of Issa Khan, the king of Sonargaon during the early 16th Century.

Hanif Sanket in Ittyadi. Photo: Courtesy

The show features two songs from eminent singers. Kumar Bishwajit and Chisti Baul have voiced one of the songs written by Monirujjaman Polash and composed by Ibrar Tipu.

Around 50 dancers performed on the other song featuring the history of Sonargaon.

Photo: Courtesy

The show also features two informative documentaries chronicling the history and culture of Sonargaon and an educational report on Shahed Kayser amongst other performances.

Amirul Haque Chowdhury, Solaiman Khoka, Dilara Zaman, Ziaul Hasan Kislu, and Shabnam Parvin among others will also be seen essaying different characters in the forthcoming episode.

Photo: Courtesy

The colossal hit show will be aired on BTV World on 29 October, after Friday night's 8 pm news telecast.

Due to the T-20 World Cup, the show will not be aired on BTV, noted a press release.

Produced by Fagun Audio Vision and hosted by Hanif Sanket, Ityadi is sponsored by Keya Cosmetics Limited.