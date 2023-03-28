Ityadi to feature a new patriotic song by Sabina Yasmin this Eid

The popular magazine show 'Ityadi' is gearing up for a special episode on the occasion of this year's Eid-ul-Fitr. The episode will feature a new patriotic song 'Patakar Lal Surjata Maago' by Sabina Yasmin.

The song was penned by lyricist Mohammad Rafiquzzaman and composed by Akash Mahmud. Patakar Lal Surjata Maago's music video was recently filmed for the episode, and it stars the singer, as well as the Bangladesh Women's Football Team and Bangladesh Women's Cricket team.

"The lyrics are incredibly beautiful, and the music has been beautifully composed," said Yasmin.

Ityadi is written, directed and presented by Hanif Sanket. The episode is scheduled to air on the second day of Eid.