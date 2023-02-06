Hanif Sanket's book 'Abeg Jokhon Bibekhin' published at the Ekushey Book Fair

Splash

TBS Report
06 February, 2023, 01:15 pm
06 February, 2023, 01:19 pm

Hanif Sanket's latest book 'Abeg Jokhon Bibekhin' was recently published at the ongoing Ekushey Book Fair. 

The book is a compilation of articles he wrote for various national dailies, and some of his personal writings from his travels to Greece and the American. Published by Anannya Prokashoni, Abeg Jokhon Bibekhin is available at their stall in the book fair.

"The difference between emotions (Abeg) and conscience (Bibek) is that conscience listens to reason. Our conscience takes decisions by factoring in pros and cons, good and bad whereas when it comes to emotions, we act on our feelings. Sometimes emotions overwhelms the conscience and that's when we experience disharmony, sufferings and turmoil. That's because a person without a conscience can never make the right decisions," said Sanket regarding his book to The Business Standard. a

