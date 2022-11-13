Singer Akbar no more 

Singer Akbar Ali Gazi, popularly known as Akbar, has passed away at the capital's BIRDEM hospital.

Her wife, Kaniz Fatema, confirmed the news of his demise to the media Sunday (13 November).

He came into the limelight while performing at the popular magazine show Ityadi in 2003, where he voiced the famous song of Kishore Kumar, "Ekdin Pakhi Ure Jabe Je Akashe".

A few days ago, he had to have his legs amputated due to his deteriorating physical condition.

He was suffering from diabetes for a long time. Jaundice, kidney problems and various other physical complications had settled in the artist's body for nearly two years.

Akbar was treated several times in the country and abroad, especially for his kidney disease. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina donated Tk20 lakh for his treatment.