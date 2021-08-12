How Rihanna’s makeup brand Fenty Beauty has made her a billionaire

It is not her music, but because of her makeline Fenty Beauty, the pop star Rihanna has officially become a billionaire and the wealthiest female musician last week. Forbes estimates, Rihanna owns $1.7 billion and $1.4 billion comes from her brand Fenty Beauty. The rest of her earning flows from her lingerie line Savage X Fenty and her incredible career as a chart-topping musician and actress.

Rihanna, 33, has 50% ownership of the Brand Fenty Beauty. In 2017, Rihanna launched Fenty Beauty in collaboration with the renowned luxury brand LVMH (Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton). Rihanna has lauched 1600 store across 17 countries. Within 40 days of the launching, Fenty beauty has reportedly earned $ 100 million, reports BBC.

It earns more than Kyle Jenner's Kyle Cosmetics, Kim Kardashians KKW Beauty, reports forbes.

Inclusion of diversity in shades

The inclusion of diversity in her makeup line created a 'Fenty effect' and made her makeup line highly valued among people.

Rihanna kept in mind women of every skin tone while promoting her brand. "In every product, I was like: 'There needs to be something for a dark-skinned girl; there needs to be something for a really pale girl; there needs to be something in-between," said Rihanna during an interview in 2017.

Fenty beauty has solved the long-suffered problem of foundation, leaving the ashy cast on dusky skin and orange hue on super pale skin. Fenty beauty foundation ranges in around 50 shades, which generated the 'Fenty effect', and other rival brands started to realize the diversification of skin tones. Even though many popular brands have a wide range of foundation shades, Fenty beauty has largely pioneered the inclusion of diversity in makeup.

Cruelty-free makeup and market Strategy

Even in 2017, Rihanna launched a completely cruelty-free makeup line, which grabbed the attention of consumers. Despite being an expensive high-end brand, Fenty Beauty is available in high-street store Boots; hence, consumers could easily check out and test their products. As the products are available in nearby stores, it has helped to increase the number of consumers.

The Rihanna effect!

The pop star Rihanna has 104 million followers on Instagram. Every time she drops any video of trying out her new product in glamourous style, her fans become crazy to try it out as early as possible. Each of her videos on her makeline has millions of views.

Top-notch quality

One of the biggest reasons behind the success of Rihanna's Fenty Beauty is that it has lived up to the expectation of her fans. People might purchase the first time for the sake of Rihanna, but they would not have been regular customers and enthusiastic about every new product launching if she had not ensured the top-notch quality. Each of her products has positive reviews and mainly received 5 or 4 stars on Boots.