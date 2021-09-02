How I Met Your Father is officially on its way

From the set of 'How I Met Your Father'. Photo: Instagram

Starring Hilary Duff as Sophie, the popular 'How I Met Your Mother' spinoff titled 'How I Met Your Father' is officially underway. The hype of fans fuels as Hillary Duff shares the snippets of the much-awaited reboot.

The actress took to Instagram to share the snippets of on the sets of 'How I Met Your Father'.

In the film, Sophie (Duff) will scroll through the memory lane and tell her son how she met his father. The anecdotes will reveal her love life in the era of dating apps and limitless options.

As Brandon Michael exits due to scheduling conflict, Daniel August is all set to essay the role of Sophie's (Duff) tinder match 'Ian' who is fun-loving and handsome.

Duff's co-star Francia Raisa also shares a selfie from the set on her IG account

Hilary Duff has recently recovered from the coronavirus. She is all set to hit the floor as Sophie.

'How I Met Your Father' will stream on 'Hulu'.