How I Met Your Father is officially on its way

Glitz

TBS Report
02 September, 2021, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 02 September, 2021, 07:42 pm

Related News

How I Met Your Father is officially on its way

Popular ‘How I Met Your Mother’ spinoff titled ‘How I Met Your Father’ is officially underway

TBS Report
02 September, 2021, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 02 September, 2021, 07:42 pm
From the set of &#039;How I Met Your Father&#039;. Photo: Instagram
From the set of 'How I Met Your Father'. Photo: Instagram

Starring Hilary Duff as Sophie, the popular 'How I Met Your Mother' spinoff titled 'How I Met Your Father' is officially underway. The hype of fans fuels as Hillary Duff shares the snippets of the much-awaited reboot.

The actress took to Instagram to share the snippets of on the sets of 'How I Met Your Father'.

In the film, Sophie (Duff) will scroll through the memory lane and tell her son how she met his father. The anecdotes will reveal her love life in the era of dating apps and limitless options.

As Brandon Michael exits due to scheduling conflict, Daniel August is all set to essay the role of Sophie's (Duff) tinder match 'Ian' who is fun-loving and handsome. 

Duff's co-star Francia Raisa also shares a selfie from the set on her IG account 

Hilary Duff has recently recovered from the coronavirus. She is all set to hit the floor as Sophie. 

'How I Met Your Father' will stream on 'Hulu'.

 

How I Met Your Father / How I Met Your Mother / Hilary Duff

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Taliban celebrate victory at Kabul airport

Taliban celebrate victory at Kabul airport

2h | Videos
Children’s second home

Children’s second home

2h | Videos
The last 27 days were like a nightmare, said Pori Moni after securing bail

The last 27 days were like a nightmare, said Pori Moni after securing bail

2h | Videos
Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain
Corporates

I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain

2
Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage
Economy

Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage

3
BTRC orders to ban &#039;dangerous&#039; PUBG, Free Fire games
Bangladesh

BTRC orders to ban 'dangerous' PUBG, Free Fire games

4
A number of e-commerce platforms such as Evaly, Dhamaka Shopping and Alesha Mart have lured consumers with the promise of lucrative ‘cashback’, funded by advanced deposits from buyers and credit from suppliers - with no meaningful capital raised from investors. Photo/TBS
Thoughts

Stop the steal in e-commerce: Shut down Evaly, Dhamaka, and Alesha Mart

5
Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba
Glitz

Apurba to tie the knot with a Bangladeshi-American girl  

6
Nagad ownership row ends
Economy

Nagad ownership row ends