Hulu reveals How I Met Your Father trailer

Glitz

TBS Report
19 December, 2021, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 19 December, 2021, 12:10 pm

Related News

Hulu reveals How I Met Your Father trailer

In Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger’s ‘How I Met Your Father’, Sophie (Duff) is telling her son the story of how she met his father in the near future

TBS Report
19 December, 2021, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 19 December, 2021, 12:10 pm
How I Met Your Father. Photo: Collected
How I Met Your Father. Photo: Collected

'How I Met Your Father', a spinoff of How I Met Your Mother, will air on Hulu on 18 January 2022.

'How I Met Your Mother' is a popular television show that aired on CBS from 2005 through 2014. The spin-off, which was created by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, aims to reconnect audiences to the elements that made the original series so popular.

On Wednesday, series actors Hilary Duff, Francia Raisa, Suraj Sharma, Tien Tran, Chris Lowell and Tom Ainsley confirmed the announcement in a video.

In Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger's 'How I Met Your Father', Sophie (Duff) is telling her son the story of how she met his father in the near future - a story that transports us to the year 2021, where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends - Jesse (Lowell), Valentina (Raisa), Charlie (Ainsley), Ellen (Tran) and Sid (Sharma) are figuring out who they are, what they want.

Watch the Trailer: 

 

How I Met Your Father / Hulu / Series / How I Met Your Mother

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Humans have been consuming edible insects since before the dawn of civilisation. Photo: Bloomberg

Can bugs be a bigger part of the human food chain?

19m | Panorama
Just because it is winter, does not mean you can ditch the SPF

Just because it is winter, does not mean you can ditch the SPF

1h | Mode
The Aviator Harrington Jacket series was launched in 2020. Photo: Airport Style

Airport Style: Merging comfort with style and utility

2h | Mode
Zeba Samiha. Illustration: TBS

Zeba Samiha: The young supply chain professional who balanced out a crisis

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Lost plane returned after 35 years, true or fiction?

Lost plane returned after 35 years, true or fiction?

1d | Videos
A Week long food festival in Chittagong

A Week long food festival in Chittagong

1d | Videos
Amazing facts about Dolphins

Amazing facts about Dolphins

1d | Videos
Indicators that Bangladesh has left behind Pakistan

Indicators that Bangladesh has left behind Pakistan

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

2
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

4
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

5
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company

6
Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec
Education

Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec