Hulu reveals How I Met Your Father trailer

'How I Met Your Father', a spinoff of How I Met Your Mother, will air on Hulu on 18 January 2022.

'How I Met Your Mother' is a popular television show that aired on CBS from 2005 through 2014. The spin-off, which was created by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, aims to reconnect audiences to the elements that made the original series so popular.

On Wednesday, series actors Hilary Duff, Francia Raisa, Suraj Sharma, Tien Tran, Chris Lowell and Tom Ainsley confirmed the announcement in a video.

In Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger's 'How I Met Your Father', Sophie (Duff) is telling her son the story of how she met his father in the near future - a story that transports us to the year 2021, where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends - Jesse (Lowell), Valentina (Raisa), Charlie (Ainsley), Ellen (Tran) and Sid (Sharma) are figuring out who they are, what they want.

Watch the Trailer: