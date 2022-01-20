‘How I Met Your Father’ producers want Britney Spears to return in HIMYM role

Glitz

TBS Report
20 January, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 20 January, 2022, 04:33 pm

Related News

‘How I Met Your Father’ producers want Britney Spears to return in HIMYM role

The spinoff of the popular sitcom premiered on 18 January

TBS Report
20 January, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 20 January, 2022, 04:33 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The co-showrunner of "How I Met Your Father" Isaac Aptaker said he would be delighted to have Britney Spears back as Abby, a character she played in "How I Met Your Mother" (HIMYM).

The spinoff of the popular sitcom premiered on 18 January.

HIMYM had multiple cameos of celebrities including Katy Perry, Jennifer Lopez, Enrique Iglesias among others.

Britney's cameo was considered one of the most crowd-favourite appearances on the show. 

The pop star appeared as Abby in season 3 episode 13, "Ten Sessions" and episode 17, "Everything Must Go."

Abby is a receptionist at a dermatologist, where Ted goes for regular check-ups.

Eventually, Abby makes desperate attempts to get Ted to notice her. At one point, she even pretends to be engaged to Barney to make Ted jealous.

 

How I Met Your Father / Britney Spears

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Indian Rhinoceros. Photo: Collected

Lost rhinoceroses of Bangladesh 

1d | Earth
Dragonflies are evolutionary marvels. Photo: Collected

Flying aces of the insect world

1d | Earth
Chris Hughes. Illustration: TBS

Unilever's $68 billion toothpaste tilt needs another squeeze

1d | Panorama
Some of Narayan Debnath’s most famous comics. Illustration: TBS

Narayan Debnath: The creator of joyous childhoods departs

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Record tea production in country’s history

Record tea production in country’s history

53m | Videos
Legendary 'Collarwali' Tigress passes away in Madhya Pradesh

Legendary 'Collarwali' Tigress passes away in Madhya Pradesh

53m | Videos
Narayan Debnath: spread the colors of imagination in the childhood

Narayan Debnath: spread the colors of imagination in the childhood

3h | Videos
TBS Celebrates 2nd Anniversary - The Next Big Leap

TBS Celebrates 2nd Anniversary - The Next Big Leap

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

2
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

3
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

4
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

5
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna

6
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre