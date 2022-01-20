‘How I Met Your Father’ producers want Britney Spears to return in HIMYM role

The co-showrunner of "How I Met Your Father" Isaac Aptaker said he would be delighted to have Britney Spears back as Abby, a character she played in "How I Met Your Mother" (HIMYM).

The spinoff of the popular sitcom premiered on 18 January.

HIMYM had multiple cameos of celebrities including Katy Perry, Jennifer Lopez, Enrique Iglesias among others.

Britney's cameo was considered one of the most crowd-favourite appearances on the show.

The pop star appeared as Abby in season 3 episode 13, "Ten Sessions" and episode 17, "Everything Must Go."

Abby is a receptionist at a dermatologist, where Ted goes for regular check-ups.

Eventually, Abby makes desperate attempts to get Ted to notice her. At one point, she even pretends to be engaged to Barney to make Ted jealous.