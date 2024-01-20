How I Met Your Mother star Josh Radnor ties the knot

Josh Radnor and Jordana Jacobs on their wedding ceremony. Photo: Collected
Josh Radnor and Jordana Jacobs on their wedding ceremony. Photo: Collected

Josh Radnor, known for his role in "How I Met Your Mother," tied the knot with his girlfriend, Jordana Jacobs, during a "snowy bliss-filled weekend" held at the Cedar Lakes Estate in Hudson Valley.

"I got married! Two weeks ago. In a *light* blizzard," reads Josh's Instagram post.

"It was an incredible overwhelming snowy bliss-filled weekend. So grateful to so many people I love for making the trip to @thesistersofcedarlakes to be with us," he added, referring to the Cedar Lakes Estate in New York's Hudson Valley.

"But most of all to Jordana. I can't believe my great good fortune that I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife," the actor concluded.

A set of accompanying photos featured the couple sharing a kiss under sparkling lights immediately after being pronounced husband and wife. Snowflakes adorned Josh's coat, and both his and Jordana's hair, capturing the moment.

Josh and Jordana met at a sound meditation retreat in February 2022, he told The New York Times in a profile of his wedding published on Friday. He said he heard a voice inside his head that said, "That's her. That's your woman."

 

