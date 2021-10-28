Environmental documentary narrated by Alec Baldwin delays release

Glitz

Reuters
28 October, 2021, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2021, 03:51 pm

Related News

Environmental documentary narrated by Alec Baldwin delays release

While the production of ‘Rust’ has been paused, Flint, which is about the 2014 water crisis in Flint, Michigan, was scheduled to open on Friday across theaters in the United States

Reuters
28 October, 2021, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2021, 03:51 pm
Credit: Reuters
Credit: Reuters

The theatrical and digital release of 'Flint: Who Can You Trust?', an environmental documentary narrated by Alec Baldwin, has been postponed, its director said, following the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of the actor's movie 'Rust.'

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza was injured when a revolver that Baldwin was using during rehearsal discharged. The actor had been told the gun was not loaded, according to court documents.

While the production of 'Rust' has been paused, Flint, which is about the 2014 water crisis in Flint, Michigan, was scheduled to open on Friday across theaters in the United States.

"We've postponed the US theatrical & digital release of @FlintTheMovie following recent tragic events out of respect. Enabling the #Flint residents' story to be heard remains hugely important to me and we will ensure the film's release at a later date," Anthony Baxter, the documentary's director, said in a tweet.

The documentary captures the water crisis in the city after it switched its public water source from Lake Huron to the Flint River to cut costs during a financial crisis.

However, the corrosive river water caused lead to leach from pipes, and the city switched back to Lake Huron water the following year.

More than 25,000 people were harmed through exposure to contaminants in Flint, court records have shown.

Alec Baldwin / Rust / Flint: Who Can You Trust? / Halyna Hutchins

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Ferry loaded with vehicles capsizes in Padma

Ferry loaded with vehicles capsizes in Padma

19h | Videos
Shami faces vicious online abuse

Shami faces vicious online abuse

19h | Videos
Shahabuddin Park: A breathing space of polluted city

Shahabuddin Park: A breathing space of polluted city

19h | Videos
Is Uber Moto heading the Uber Eats route?

Is Uber Moto heading the Uber Eats route?

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

2
TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 
Food

TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 

3
Rabindra Sarobar is the venue of the Dhanmondi Lake that amasses the most crowds, on special days and every day. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Panorama

Grand plans to monetise Dhanmondi Lake, no plans to protect it  

4
Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF
Economy

Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF

5
Logo of Unilever. Picture: Collected
Corporates

Unilever Bangladesh searching for future business leaders

6
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era