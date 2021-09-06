Ekushey Television launches serial drama 'Natai Ghuri'

The serial drama 'Natai Ghuri' is starting on Ekushey Television from Tuesday, September 7. Emdadul Haque Khan has directed the series written by Rezaur Rahman Rizvi. The series will air every Tuesday and Wednesday at 9-30 p.m.

The series stars Rawnak Hasan, Kazi Ujjal, Abdul Aziz, Masum Bashar, Mili Bashar, Lux Superstar Orin, Film Actor Shipon Mitra, and Ashiq Chowdhury among others.

Rawnak hasan and Luxstar Orin. Photo: Courtesy

Rezaur Rahman Rizvi said that the bond which remains intact beyond love or romance is called friendship. A friend can like the closest kin or can turn into the deadliest foe, he added.

The story of the serial drama 'Natai Ghuri' revolves around the family life of seven children and how they became friends.

Natai Ghuri. Photo: Courtesy

Director Emdadul Haque Khan said "Natai Ghuri" includes more than 50 actors. "Besides, the scenes of the play have been filmed in four different shooting houses for the purpose of storytelling. Hopefully, the audience will like the play once the promotion starts, he added.

The title track of the series is penned by Hafsa Alam and composed by Amit Chatterjee. While B Zaman Sujon has added his voice to the song.

Amitabh Ahmed Rana and Subrata Mitra are directing the episode of 'Natai Ghuri' series. Israt Jahan Meem is the executive producer. The drama is filmed by Sujan Mehmood.