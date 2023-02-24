My mother auditioned me four times for my first role: Iresh Zaker

Born into a cultural family, Iresh Zaker had the privilege of attaining both literary and academic education of the highest levels. After looking for his calling in the professional world, he finally settled down in the world of culture, following in the footsteps of his family.

The popular actor started off with serial dramas, but is currently mostly involved with films. Recently, Iresh played an important role in 'Black War', a movie that has created quite the stir among fans.

"I generally only choose to act in movies or dramas which have a gripping plot. I actually got a lot of encouragement from acting in this film," said Iresh.

Moreover, he has also played a central role in Mostofa Sarwar Farooqi's much talked about 'Shonibar Bikel'. The movie had been awaiting the green signal from the censorship board for years since the plot is regarding the 2016 terror attack. But the movie finally got approval recently from the censor board.

"I'm quite tense about the developments regarding the movie since it contains some very serious subject matter. You can't really predict how the audience will receive such storylines. Whatever the fact may be, I do not think I'll face any criticism regarding my acting in the film. I am eagerly awaiting its release," said Iresh about the movie.

Another one of Iresh Zaker's films, 'Kajol Rekha', is also awaiting release. The movie, directed by Giasuddin Selim is based on the 'Mymensingh Geetika'. Iresh plays the role of the female lead's father.

"This film has been produced by maintaining all the contemporary specifications and facilities, just like any big screen movie. It's a type of a musical. We shot it in Durgapur of Netrokona near the Someshwari river. I really enjoyed the nature during the shoot. I'll cherish the tales of the lifestyles of the local people forever. The fact that humans share a bond with nature, I could feel that while I was there. I expect the film to be released by the end of the year," Iresh said.

He is currently also acting in a web film that's been directed by Mostofa Sarwar Farooki. Besides, he has signed a contract to act in a web film on a large scale next May. Before that, he will work on bringing out a book by combining various events of his father, late actor Aly Zaker's personal and professional life through photographs.

Moreover, he has recently set up a gallery, where Iresh will be organising exhibitions.

Incidentally, after completing his higher studies in economics from the US, he acted in a drama titled 'Batasher Khacha' in 2006. This drama aired on Channel-i and caught the attention of viewers and critics.

As a result, he became interested in acting. From 2007 to 2009, he acted in dramas non-stop. Talking about the experience of his acting debut, Iresh said, "My mother conducted my audition four times for the drama and still was not satisfied. I tried to fix my shortcomings over the years."

This actor has acted in more than 300 dramas until now. Iresh made his big screen debut in 2012 with the movie 'Chorabali', directed by Redoan Rony. Then he acted in 'Zero Degree', directed by Animesh Aich, Shihab Shaheen's 'Chuye Dile Mon', Giasuddin Selim's 'Swapnajaal' and Anam Biswas's 'Devi'.

He also has one year of journalism experience from an English national daily of the country. Apart from these activities, photography is his passion and hobby. He mostly does indoor photography. He is also the founder of an advertising agency established in the country.