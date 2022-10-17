Apurba and Mahi to pair up for new drama 'Kal Theke Shuru'

Popular actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba will be pairing up with Samira Khan Mahi for a new drama 'Kal Theke Shuru', written by Mezbah Uddin Sumon and directed by Maidul Rakib.

Most of the shooting was held at various locations in Uttara, Dhaka. Details about the plot and its release have not been revealed at the time of writing.

"I knew that Apurba bhaiya was a very helpful person even before I started working with him. It's been a pleasure to be featured alongside him. Undoubtedly, he is a highly skilled artist," said Mahi to The Business Standard.

"Mahi is one of the better newcomers in the industry. She has the willpower to work hard and she also tries to portray her character really well. I wish her all the best," added Apurba.