Apurba and Mahi to pair up for new drama 'Kal Theke Shuru'

Splash

TBS Report
17 October, 2022, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2022, 12:27 pm

Related News

Apurba and Mahi to pair up for new drama 'Kal Theke Shuru'

TBS Report
17 October, 2022, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2022, 12:27 pm
Apurba and Mahi to pair up for new drama &#039;Kal Theke Shuru&#039;

Popular actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba will be pairing up with Samira Khan Mahi for a new drama 'Kal Theke Shuru', written by Mezbah Uddin Sumon and directed by Maidul Rakib.

Most of the shooting was held at various locations in Uttara, Dhaka. Details about the plot and its release have not been revealed at the time of writing. 

"I knew that Apurba bhaiya was a very helpful person even before I started working with him. It's been a pleasure to be featured alongside him. Undoubtedly, he is a highly skilled artist," said Mahi to The Business Standard.  

"Mahi is one of the better newcomers in the industry. She has the willpower to work hard and she also tries to portray her character really well. I wish her all the best," added Apurba. 

Apurba / Television / Bangla natok

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

Digital Collaboration: The future of financial intermediaries

1h | Thoughts
KeeBot: Where dream keyboards are made locally

KeeBot: Where dream keyboards are made locally

1h | Brands
Let there be light: How to stay charged during power outages

Let there be light: How to stay charged during power outages

2h | Brands
To be a driving instructor, one needs an instructor’s licence for which s/he needs a professional heavy transport driving licence. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Does your driving instructor have a licence?

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Entrepreneurs look for efficient alternatives to electricity

Entrepreneurs look for efficient alternatives to electricity

17h | Videos
Marc Reboud’s exhibition Bangladesh 71 begins

Marc Reboud’s exhibition Bangladesh 71 begins

18h | Videos
How search engines can grow your business

How search engines can grow your business

19h | Videos
All Akij products under one roof

All Akij products under one roof

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

3
Photo: UNB
Education

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities

4
A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones
Telecom

A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones

5
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

6
Mohammad Shamsudduha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

The miracle in the Delta: Bangladeshi scientist who discovered Bengal Water Machine