Duronto Television to host Iranian film week
Duronto Television is all set to host Iranian film week and show five Iranian films over the course of five days from 28 November to 2 December at 10 pm every day.
"The Window" chronicling the simple story of humanity will be showcased on Duranto Television on Sunday, 28 November, notes a press release.
The movie "Stam-mer" starring siblings Rasul and Sarah will be screened on 29 November.
The film "Wing of Imagination" about the life story of a teenager Reza will be screened on 30 November.
The movie "Sparrow Spring" will be screened on 1 December with a great story of friendship and harmony.
The movie "Story of My Father's Bike and Me" will be screened on the fifth and final day of the film week on Thursday, 2 December.