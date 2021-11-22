Duronto Television to host Iranian film week

TBS Report
22 November, 2021, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2021, 09:54 pm

Duronto Television to host Iranian film week

Shreya and Shiladitya’s first child Devyaan, was born on on 22 May

TBS Report
22 November, 2021, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2021, 09:54 pm
Sparrow Spring. Photo: Collected
Duronto Television is all set to host Iranian film week and show five Iranian films over the course of five days from 28 November to 2 December at 10 pm every day.

"The Window" chronicling the simple story of humanity will be showcased on Duranto Television on Sunday, 28 November, notes a press release.

The Window. Photo: Collected
The movie "Stam-mer" starring siblings Rasul and Sarah will be screened on 29 November.

Stam-mer. Photo: Collected
The film "Wing of Imagination" about the life story of a teenager Reza will be screened on 30 November.

Wing of Imagination. Photo: Collected
The movie "Sparrow Spring" will be screened on 1 December with a great story of friendship and harmony.

Sparrow Spring. Photo: Collected
The movie "Story of My Father's Bike and Me" will be screened on the fifth and final day of the film week on Thursday, 2 December.

Story of my fathers bike. Photo: Collected
