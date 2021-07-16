Duronto TV to broadcast 5 Hollywood Movies in Bangla on Eid 

Boss Baby will be broadcast on Duronto TV. Photo: PR

Duronto TV on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha will feature five blockbuster movies in Bangla for the first time on television.

The movies will be aired on the 5th day of Eid from Eid day, at 3pm. The movies are The Boss Baby, Shrek, Shrek 2, Home and Kung-Fu Magoo, said a press release.

In addition, Duronto TV will feature 10 popular movies at 10am and 10pm on these five days of Eid.

Special programme 'Dustu Misty Eid Adda' will feature on 2:30pm and 9:30pm on Eid day to the 5th day of Eid.