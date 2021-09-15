'Gunijon' to tell stories of country's renowned personalities

Ataur Rahman with two young presenters in "Gunijon". Photo: Courtesy

Duronto television is all set to bring a special program 'Gunijon' where eminent personalities of Bangladesh and beyond, have participated to share their journey and how they have navigated to the state of success.

Directed by Partho Protim Haldar, the series will be aired every day from 15th September at 5:30 pm.

A total of 11 celebrated personalities - Art Critic and writer Pranab Ranjan Roy, writer and professor Hayat Mamud, Drama Personality Ataur Rahman, Media Personality Nawazish Ali Khan, Magician Jewel Aich, Entrepreneur Geeti Ara Safia Chowdhury, late Engineer Dr. Jamilur Reza Chowdhury, Musician Ferdousi Rahman, Actor Syed Hasan Imam, Musician Farida Parveen, and Musician Syed Abdul Hadi, reads a press release.

Magician Jewel Aich. Photo: Courtesy

In the program, they will discuss various stories of their personal life and career. The event was shoot before the pandemic and one of the participants shared his story, engineer Dr. Jamilur Reza Chowdhury has departed from this world.

Engineer Jamilur Reza Chowdhury. Photo: Courtesy

Child artists Syed Arbin Ayan, Nafisa Jarin Moumi, Aditya Samir, Manha Kabir, Abrar Fairuz Ryan, Ayman Mashiat, Taki Yasar Arman, Afia Madiha Dastagir, Ahnaf Fayaz Redwan, and Aadesha Bipas took part in the program as presenters. One eminent personality, along with two presenters will appear in this program every day.

Abul Hadi with Child presenters. Photo: Courtesy

Celebrated people sharing their experiences will child hosts adds more depth to this special program.

Gitiara Safia with two young presenters in 'Gunijon'. Photo: Courtesy

