'Gunijon' to tell stories of country's renowned personalities

Glitz

TBS Report
15 September, 2021, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 15 September, 2021, 03:06 pm

Related News

'Gunijon' to tell stories of country's renowned personalities

Duronto television is all set to bring a special program ‘Gunijon’ where eminent personalities of Bangladesh and beyond, have participated to share their journey and how they have navigated to the state of success. This special program of 11 episodes will be aired on Duronto Television every day from 15th September at 5:30 pm

TBS Report
15 September, 2021, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 15 September, 2021, 03:06 pm
Ataur Rahman with two young presenters in &quot;Gunijon&quot;. Photo: Courtesy
Ataur Rahman with two young presenters in "Gunijon". Photo: Courtesy

Duronto television is all set to bring a special program 'Gunijon' where eminent personalities of Bangladesh and beyond, have participated to share their journey and how they have navigated to the state of success.

Directed by Partho Protim Haldar, the series will be aired every day from 15th September at 5:30 pm.

A total of 11 celebrated personalities - Art Critic and writer Pranab Ranjan Roy, writer and professor Hayat Mamud, Drama Personality Ataur Rahman, Media Personality Nawazish Ali Khan, Magician Jewel Aich, Entrepreneur Geeti Ara Safia Chowdhury, late Engineer Dr. Jamilur Reza Chowdhury, Musician Ferdousi Rahman, Actor Syed Hasan Imam, Musician Farida Parveen, and Musician Syed Abdul Hadi, reads a press release.

Magician Jewel Aich. Photo: Courtesy
Magician Jewel Aich. Photo: Courtesy

In the program, they will discuss various stories of their personal life and career. The event was shoot before the pandemic and one of the participants shared his story, engineer Dr. Jamilur Reza Chowdhury has departed from this world. 

Engineer Jamilur Reza Chowdhury. Photo: Courtesy
Engineer Jamilur Reza Chowdhury. Photo: Courtesy

Child artists Syed Arbin Ayan, Nafisa Jarin Moumi, Aditya Samir, Manha Kabir, Abrar Fairuz Ryan, Ayman Mashiat, Taki Yasar Arman, Afia Madiha Dastagir, Ahnaf Fayaz Redwan, and Aadesha Bipas took part in the program as presenters. One eminent personality, along with two presenters will appear in this program every day.

Abul Hadi with Child presenters. Photo: Courtesy
Abul Hadi with Child presenters. Photo: Courtesy

Celebrated people sharing their experiences will child hosts adds more depth to this special program. 

Gitiara Safia with two young presenters in &#039;Gunijon&#039;. Photo: Courtesy
Gitiara Safia with two young presenters in 'Gunijon'. Photo: Courtesy

This special program of 11 episodes will be aired on Duronto Television every day from 15th September at 5:30 pm.

TV shows / Bangla TV Serials / Gunijon / Duronto TV

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Electricity driven economy to emerge

Electricity driven economy to emerge

1d | Videos
Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

1d | Videos
South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

1d | Videos
Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Economy

Bangladesh decides to join largest trade bloc

2
Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues
Corporates

Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues

3
Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, owner of Lazz Pharma, standing in front of its Panthapath branch. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Panorama

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

4
No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday
Bangladesh

No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday

5
Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds
Corporates

Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds

6
RMG'S Back-To-Back LC Facility
RMG

Loss of back-to-back LC facility looms on 500 RMG makers