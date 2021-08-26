Duronto TV dedicates drama ‘Shikari’ on Kazi Nazrul Islam’s death anniversary

Popular children's show Duronto TV will air a special drama 'Shikari' written by Kazi Nazrul Islam to commemorate his 45th death anniversary.

The drama "Shikari" is taken from Kazi Nazrul Islam's play 'Ponditmoshayer Baghroshikar,' read a press release.

According to the plot of this drama, Jomidarbabu loves to hunt. He is going to hunt a tiger and he will be accompanied by Ponditmoshay. On their hunt, many funny things happen to them.

Directed by Nahid Ahmed Piyal, the drama stars an array of talented actors like Shahiduzzaman Selim, Rahmat Ali, M. S. Shirazi, Aporupa, Parvin Kona, Zahin in pivotal roles.

"Shikari" will broadcast on Duronto TV, 27th August, Friday at 5:30 pm.