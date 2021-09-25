DUFS holds screening of the 13th IIUSFF at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy

Dhaka University Film Society (DUFS), in collaboration with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), has organised a three-day long screening of the 13th edition of International Inter-University Short Film Festival starting from 25 September, 2021.

The short films will be screened in person from 25 September to 27 September at the 'National Music and Dance Auditorium' of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, Segunbagicha, Dhaka, said a press release.

The award-giving ceremony will be held on 30 September, in Star Cineplex, Bashundhara City Shopping Complex.

Among others, Zunaid Ahmed Palak, State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Division and Dr A S M Maksud Kamal, Professor and Pro-Vice Chancellor, University of Dhaka will be honorable guests of the occasion.

This year, the festival received a submission of 1310 short films from 95 countries in four categories: Competition, Panorama, Short Film on Refugee and One-Minute Shorts.

The officially selected short films will go on to compete for the festival's top awards and honourable mentions in the above-mentioned categories.

Every year, the festival aims to feature a native art form in order to introduce the world to the country's incredibly rich culture and history.

This year in this edition of IIUSFF, the main theme is 'Nakshi Kantha', a century-old traditional Bengali art.

To know more, join the event- https://fb.me/e/2zUlCClDi or visit www.iiusff.com