DUFS holds screening of the 13th IIUSFF at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy

Glitz

TBS Report
25 September, 2021, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 25 September, 2021, 07:05 pm

Related News

DUFS holds screening of the 13th IIUSFF at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy

This year, the festival received a submission of 1310 short films from 95 countries in four categories

TBS Report
25 September, 2021, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 25 September, 2021, 07:05 pm
DUFS holds screening of the 13th IIUSFF at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy

Dhaka University Film Society (DUFS), in collaboration with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), has organised a three-day long screening of the 13th edition of International Inter-University Short Film Festival starting from 25 September, 2021.

The short films will be screened in person from 25 September to 27 September at the 'National Music and Dance Auditorium' of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, Segunbagicha, Dhaka, said a press release.

The award-giving ceremony will be held on 30 September, in Star Cineplex, Bashundhara City Shopping Complex.

Among others, Zunaid Ahmed Palak, State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Division and Dr A S M Maksud Kamal, Professor and Pro-Vice Chancellor, University of Dhaka will be honorable guests of the occasion.

This year, the festival received a submission of 1310 short films from 95 countries in four categories: Competition, Panorama, Short Film on Refugee and One-Minute Shorts.

The officially selected short films will go on to compete for the festival's top awards and honourable mentions in the above-mentioned categories.

Every year, the festival aims to feature a native art form in order to introduce the world to the country's incredibly rich culture and history.

This year in this edition of IIUSFF, the main theme is 'Nakshi Kantha', a century-old traditional Bengali art.

To know more, join the event- https://fb.me/e/2zUlCClDi or visit www.iiusff.com

Dhaka University Film Society (DUFS) / International Inter-University Short Film Festival (IIUSFF) / United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) / Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA)

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Baap Ka Beta: Story of a Father and Son

Baap Ka Beta: Story of a Father and Son

4h | Videos
Bangladesh RMG industry on road to recovery

Bangladesh RMG industry on road to recovery

4h | Videos
Tawsif Alam Khan: An avid traveller shares his greatest hits of travelling around the country

Tawsif Alam Khan: An avid traveller shares his greatest hits of travelling around the country

4h | Videos
My Travel Diary: Colorful travel stories of Eliza Binte Elahi

My Travel Diary: Colorful travel stories of Eliza Binte Elahi

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

2
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

3
After 35 years, Aziz market, through several transitions, morphed into a shopping complex. Photo Noor-A-Alam 
Panorama

The death of a cultural hub: Aziz Super Market at 35 

4
Union bank official speaking in a press conference. Photo/TBS
Banking

Tk19cr given to a VIP customer after banking hours: Union Bank

5
RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport
Trade

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

6
How RingID Runs
Economy

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives