'The Crown' star Emma Corrin changes her pronouns

"The Crown" star Emma Corrin has changed her pronouns to she/they in her social media account.

The Golden Globe winning actress took to Instagram to detail the "journey" of being queer and binding their chest, reports CNN.

Emma shared a series of stunning black and white images of herself wearing a make-shift binder using box-tape during a previous photo-shoot by Daniel Fletcher.

"Some time before I bought my first binder...very intimate, very new, very cool," Corrin posted alongside an intimate picture.

"Lots of twists and turns and change and that's ok! Embrace it," Corrin added.

Binders are compression garments often worn by trans and nonbinary people to help ease feelings of body dysphoria.

Jennifer Garner showed her love for the post with three heart emojis. Netflix's official Instagram account also commented with hearts.

One fan wrote, "I can't believe you're the same character from The Crown. That's so impressive!! I love how you played it and I love your real personality and identity as well (what I know of it of course). Best of luck on your journey."

Last April, Corrin posted pictures in a wedding gown, writing "ur fave queer bride."